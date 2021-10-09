Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $730.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $811.44 and its 200-day moving average is $717.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

