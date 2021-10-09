Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,080 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

