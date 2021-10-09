Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 173,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,417,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.