Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Abiomed worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Abiomed by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $337.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

