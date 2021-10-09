Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,632 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.