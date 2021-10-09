Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.73 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

