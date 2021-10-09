Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

