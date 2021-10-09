Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,668 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chegg worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,826,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,429,000 after acquiring an additional 447,050 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

