Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

