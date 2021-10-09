Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $301.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

