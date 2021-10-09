Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $397.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

