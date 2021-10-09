BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $538.40

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.40 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 574.40 ($7.50). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 569.60 ($7.44), with a volume of 3,165,609 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 567.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 538.40. The firm has a market cap of £18.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.