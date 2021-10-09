Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Baker Hughes worth $56,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,464,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

