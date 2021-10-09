Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 10,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.20% of HealthEquity worth $80,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HQY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 173,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,482. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6,466.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,682 shares of company stock worth $2,945,972. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

