Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,864 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $106,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.