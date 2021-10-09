Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,673 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $115,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

