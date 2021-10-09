Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.59% of Avalara worth $82,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,656.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 142,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,684 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,474,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,939. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

