Bamco Inc. NY Has $81.71 Million Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,907 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.74% of Utz Brands worth $81,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $15.57. 621,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $98,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.