Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $58,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.