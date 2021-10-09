Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 856,404 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,404 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.60% of Neogen worth $78,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $41.42. 183,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,971. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.