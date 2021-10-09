Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,056 shares of the software’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.18% of Altair Engineering worth $112,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -785.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,783 shares of company stock worth $24,394,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

