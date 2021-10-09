Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,518 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.51% of IDEX worth $85,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

