Banano (BAN) Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Banano has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $204,800.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,879 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

