Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $268.85

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.85 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 286.65 ($3.75). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 1,206,457 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 676.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

