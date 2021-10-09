Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $284.32 million and approximately $38.19 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00014818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

