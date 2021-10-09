Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,389,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,534,375. The firm has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

