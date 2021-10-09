Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 39,389,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,534,375. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.