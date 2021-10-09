Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 115,996 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

