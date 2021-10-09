Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,460 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Santander Consumer USA worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 376.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

