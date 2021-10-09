Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 242,969 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.18% of Hanger worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hanger by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hanger by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,835 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNGR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

