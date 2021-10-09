Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 36,432 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Canada Goose worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

