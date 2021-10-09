Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4,732.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

