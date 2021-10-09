Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of Integer worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.