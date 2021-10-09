Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $468.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $521.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.