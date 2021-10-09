Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.