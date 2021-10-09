Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $77.15 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

