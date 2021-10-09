Bank of Montreal Can Buys 21,573 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

