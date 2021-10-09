Bank of Montreal Can Buys 308,076 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 203.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

