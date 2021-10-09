Bank of Montreal Can Buys 326,063 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.61% of Modine Manufacturing worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 218,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

