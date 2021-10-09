Bank of Montreal Can Buys 49,362 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Ryder System worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

R opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

