Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

