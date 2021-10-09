Bank of Montreal Can Buys 98,278 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.46% of HomeStreet worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMST opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $886.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

