Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 133.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock valued at $154,283,743. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

