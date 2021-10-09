Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Repligen worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $258.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.44. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.