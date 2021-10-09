Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NYSE SEE opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

