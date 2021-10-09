Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.