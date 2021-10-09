Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.38 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

