Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.47 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.66% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

