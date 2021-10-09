Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.49 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.