Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.08 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,339,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO opened at $59.99 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

